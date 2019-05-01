Maine again sees surplus revenues as budget talks continue

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's economy is again bringing in higher-than-expected revenue as lawmakers hash out the next two-year budget.

Maine's Revenue Forecasting Committee told lawmakers Wednesday that revenues will exceed previous estimates by roughly $66.7 million through June.

Maine could see an additional $20.7 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, and $33.1 million in 2022 and 2023.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' two-year, $8 billion budget proposal includes nearly $150 million for voter-approved Medicaid expansion.

That's up from the current two-year $7.2 billion budget.

The Democratic-led Legislature's goals include public school funding, health care and property tax relief.

Republicans urging caution on revenue estimates also want such tax relief. They want one-time revenues to support roads and Maine's rainy day fund.

Some liberal groups urge lawmakers to repeal tax cuts benefiting the wealthy.