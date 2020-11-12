Maine city balks at proposal to allow cannabis sales from RV

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials in Maine's capital city have enacted a moratorium on most retail sales from vehicles in the wake of a proposal to sell medical cannabis from a camper-trailer.

Augusta resident Giovanni DelVecchio, who owns Weed on Wheels Maine, proposed in October that he would renovate the trailer and park it a permanent location to sell medical marijuana, once he obtained a city license. The Augusta Planning Board instead plans to consider an ordinance that would permanently ban such sales in the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Members of the Planning Board spoke in favor of the recommendation, which would also ban most other types of retail sales from vehicles, on Tuesday. A public hearing about the possibility of a permanent ban is scheduled for the board's next meeting on Dec. 8.