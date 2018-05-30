Maine committee resuming work on state budget

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature's Appropriations Committee is meeting to see if Democrats and Republicans are any closer to a compromise on a supplemental budget.

Committee members on Wednesday will consider unfunded bills, bond proposals and other measures left on the table when lawmakers adjourned last month with unfinished business. Some of the matters must be dealt with before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

One of the biggest sticking points is funding to get the ball rolling to expand Medicaid.

House Republicans have balked at putting money toward the voter-approved effort that would provide health coverage to an additional 70,000 Mainers. A judge is currently considering a lawsuit aimed at forcing lawmakers to proceed with the expansion.