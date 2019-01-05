Maine corn growers had a banner summer

WALDO, Maine (AP) — Maine is known for potatoes but corn growers are looking to make their mark, as well.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension professor Rick Kersbergen said Maine corn grain growers saw their highest yields ever recorded in the 2018 National Corn Growers Association contest.

Kersbergen says the yield was the highest he's ever seen in Maine.

Ryan Crane and Crane Brothers Farm, Inc., in Exeter produced more than 278 bushels of corn per acre from a Livermore field to top the state yield in all categories.

Winners in each category receive a seed company-sponsored trip to the National Corn Growers Commodity Classic conference in Florida.