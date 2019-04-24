Maine could ban single-use plastic bags

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could ban single-use bags under a Democrat's bill.

The Legislature began considering the proposal at a public hearing Wednesday morning.

Democratic Rep. Holly Stover's bill aims to prohibit retailers from using single-use bags. Instead, it would allow 100% recycled paper bags and reusable, machine-washable bags.

California, Hawaii and New York have similar bag bans.

Maine retail stores could provide recyclable paper bags for at least 5 cents per bag. That fee wouldn't apply to restaurants and certain stores.

Ecomaine spokesman Matt Grondin said plastic bags aren't easily recycled and often end up as litter.

A representative of the industry group representing plastic bag manufacturers and recyclers claims that bag bans could pave the way for thicker bags winding up in landfills.