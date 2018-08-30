Maine gets more than $23M for clean water projects

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is getting more than $23 million to finance clean water projects that are designed to improve local infrastructure such as sewage plants and drinking water systems.

The money is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection will receive about $12.4 million and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will receive about $11.1 million.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the state agencies will use the money to fund "a series of long- and short-term community-based projects that address high-priority water quality and health-based concerns."