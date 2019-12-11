Maine governor releases 10-year economic plan

SEARSMONT, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills wants to boost wages and grow the skilled workforce to boost Maine's economy and offset for residents aging out of the state's workforce.

Mills on Wednesday released a 10-year economic plan that aims to raise wages by 10% and grow Maine’s “talent pool” by 75,000 people. She also wants to increase the value of products produced in Maine.

She was joined for her announcement by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Mills ordered the creation of the non-partisan plan in March to address economic challenges in the state with the nation's oldest population. Johnson spent months gathering input from more than 1,300 Maine people from every corner of the state.

Strategies for achieving the goals include attracting workers from other places and enhancing the skills of existing workers, while helping seniors and people with disabilities work in greater numbers.

The plan would promote research and development, expand broadband and improves childcare, transportation and housing systems.