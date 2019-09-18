Maine hospital owes $25 million to nearly 1,900 creditors

CALAIS, Maine (AP) — A 25-bed hospital in Maine has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing the $25 million it owes to nearly 1,900 creditors.

According to annual tax fillings, Calais Reginal Hospital has lost money every year since 2007.

CEO Rod Boula says bankruptcy protection is necessary to keep the hospital open and conquer financial shortcomings.

Bangor Daily News reports the bankruptcy filing comes 11 days after nursing staff voted to put the option of a strike on the table in contact negotiations, which have been going on for nearly a year.

