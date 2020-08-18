Maine joins lawsuit targeting Postal Service service changes

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is joining a group of states suing to block changes at the U.S. Postal Service to ensure safe voting-by-mail across the country, Attorney General Aaron Frey said Tuesday.

“The Trump administration’s attempts to incapacitate the Post Office in the lead up to the 2020 general election constitute a clear effort to interfere with Mainers’ ability to vote safely by mail,” Frey said.

The lawsuit, announced the day before, came as the postmaster general announced he'd delay until after the election some of the changes that prompted an outcry across the country.

Nearly 100,000 Mainers voted by mail using absentee ballots in Maine’s primary election in July upon the recommendation of state officials to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit contends Postmaster General Louis DeJoy acted outside his authority in making changes because federal law requires the Postal Service to go through specific procedures for changes.

Joining in the lawsuit are Pennsylvania, Washington, California, Delaware, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The lawsuit is being filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.