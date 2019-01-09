Maine land trust begins year with new leadership

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — A land trust that protects thousands of acres of Maine land has new leadership.

The Loon Echo Land Trust says Matt Markot took over as its new executive director on Monday. Markot is a Harrison resident and conservationist who takes over the position for Thom Perkins, who has retired.

Markot says his goal is to build upon the land trust's history of protecting Maine lands and recreational areas. The land trust protects almost 6,700 acres of land and manages 30 miles of multi-use trails in the northern Sebago Lake area of Maine.

Perkins will remain at the land trust as a senior adviser until the end of March.