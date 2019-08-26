Maine lawmakers return to consider $163M bond package

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are returning to Augusta consider a $163 million bond package.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills called the special session to consider a borrowing proposal that lawmakers were unable to agree upon in the regular legislative session. She says the revised borrowing package is a "fair compromise" that should have bipartisan support.

Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note has warned that next year's entire highway repair program is at risk if lawmakers don't act to put a highway borrowing package on the November ballot.

The package also includes additional proposals for infrastructure, economic development, environmental protection and land conservation.