Maine records 2nd riding lawnmower death in a week

APPLETON, Maine (AP) — A riding lawnmower apparently tumbled from a retaining wall, killing a woman over the weekend in the town of Appleton, officials said.

Doreen Robbins, 59, was discovered underneath the lawn mower Saturday by a family member, said Knox County Chief Deputy Patrick Polky. Emergency medical technicians performed CPR but were unable to revive the woman, officials said.

The exact circumstances of the death are being investigated but investigators believe the mower fell from a 5-foot retaining wall.

It was the second lawnmower death in a week in Maine.

A Peaks Island teenager suffered fatal injuries when he became trapped between a riding lawnmower and a parked boat on May 18.