Maine says hunters can help keep deer disease out of state

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine wildlife managers are trying to keep a neurological disease that affects deer out of the state, and they want to let hunters know what they can do to help.

Biologists with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife are concerned about chronic wasting disease, which affects deer, elk and moose. The disease results in abnormal behavior, weight loss and death.

The department said it will provide a presentation about the current status of chronic wasting disease in North America and the impact of the disease on deer populations and hunting at an event at the Augusta Civic Center on Monday.

The presentation will also touch on what the state is doing to stop introduction of chronic wasting disease into Maine and what role hunters can play in that prevention.