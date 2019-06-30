Maine to use conservation dollars for fishing, aquaculture

STONINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine land conservation program will use more than $1 million to preserve working waterfront areas, including sites that are important to the lobster fishing industry.

State officials say the Land for Maine's Future board is allocating the money to a half dozen projects. The money will be used to purchase development rights that ensure sites remain available for fishing and aquaculture.

One of the awards is a preliminary grant of more than $200,000 to the Stonington Co-op in Stonington, which is one of the most important lobster ports in New England. Officials say the money will be used to conduct site work to improve shipping and receiving of lobsters and bait.

Land for Maine's Future is a state program used to conserve land for natural and recreational uses.