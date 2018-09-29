Major upgrade considered for the train station in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Transportation officials are deciding whether to approve a contract for a major upgrade at the train station in Worcester.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's Fiscal and Management Control Board is scheduled to vote Monday on a $4 million contract to design a fully accessible center platform at Union Station.

The project would allow two commuter rail trains to enter the station at the same time. Only one train can enter at a time currently, which causes delays.

Commuter trains into Boston and Amtrak trains use the station.

City Manager Edward Augustus says the center platform would allow additional express trains at more convenient times during the commute.

It would take about four years to design and build it.

Other station renovations are planned.