Malaysian PM arrives at palace, set to submit resignation EILEEN NG, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 1:09 a.m.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the palace for a meeting with the king Monday, where he is expected to hand in his resignation after conceding he didn't have majority support to rule.
His expected resignation comes less than 18 months after taking office and will plunge the country into a fresh crisis amid a worsening pandemic. Political leaders have already begun to jostle for the top post, with his deputy Ismail Sabri rallying support to succeed Muhyiddin and keep the government intact.