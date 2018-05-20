Male cat found in Perris with arrow stuck in its body

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (AP) — Staff at a San Jacinto animal shelter say they were able to safely remove an arrow from a cat's body during an emergency surgery.

KABC-TV reported Sunday that a Perris animal control officer found a 2-year-old male cat with an arrow stuck in its body.

The cat was alert and moving, but in intense pain and was taken to the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

The cat was quickly anesthetized and the team removed the arrow, which had entered the cat's left shoulder and exited his lower chest area near the sternum.

Dr. Sara Strongin says there's a chance the cat may have suffered internal damage that could not be found in an X-ray.

The cat also has a broken left front leg that may be need to be amputated.

