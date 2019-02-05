Man, 79, drowns while apparently ice fishing in NE Missouri

LA GRANGE, Mo. (AP) — A 79-year-old northeast Missouri man is dead after apparently falling through the ice on a lake while ice fishing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of Larry Morriss of Canton was found Monday afternoon at Wakonda State Park near La Grange. He was found face-down near a boat ramp.

The patrol says evidence indicates that Morriss was walking on the ice while fishing when he fell through.

Ice formed after several bitter cold days last week, but high temperatures reached into the 50s Saturday through Monday, thinning the ice.