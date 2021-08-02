Man, 82, pleads guilty in scheme to swindle political donors

BLYTHE, Calif. (AP) — An 82-year-old Southern California man has pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to defrauding thousands of donors out of more than $250,000 given to phony political action committees purported to be associated with Democratic Party candidates, prosecutors said.

John Pierre Dupont, who was convicted of wire fraud and identity theft, swindled the money in a scheme that ran from 2015 to 2019, according to a complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.