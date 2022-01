KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man accused in a shooting that killed one police officer and critically wounded another is seeking a new attorney.

Darius D. Sullivan of Bourbonnais appeared in court Friday via video feed for what was supposed to be a scheduled arraignment. But during the hearing his defense attorney, Bart Beals, filed a motion to withdraw without giving an explanation, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal.