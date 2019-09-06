Man accused of looting nursing home resident's account

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Sioux City man looted the checking account of a nursing home resident.

Woodbury County court records say 52-year-old Ronald Taylor is charged with dependent adult abuse. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press. Taylor's next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Court records say Taylor held a power attorney for the man, who has dementia and can't handle his finances. The records say Taylor spent nearly $23,000 of the man's money since July 28, 2017, wiping out the man's account.