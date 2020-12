MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A 32-year-old man is charged with felony murder in the drug overdose of a 16-year-old girl at a Minot hotel earlier this month, according to court documents.

Mark Anthony Rodgers Jr. is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, maintaining a premises for the use of illegal drugs, corruption of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A preliminary hearing is set for March 4.