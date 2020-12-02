Man accused of setting fires at protest faces new charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who has pleaded not guilty in federal court to setting fire to a building during a September protest is now accused in Multnomah County Circuit Court of arson.

Cyan Bass, 21, has been charged with two counts of felony arson, among other charges, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He and co-defendant Hannah Lilly were arrested Tuesday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors said in a news release that Bass is suspected of twice setting fire to the Multnomah County Justice Center on Sept. 23. He’s also accused of throwing a destructive device toward a law enforcement officer that didn’t explode, prosecutors said.

The allegations stem from a protest over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge three Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Bass is facing 10 criminal counts in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Lilly, also a 21-year-old Portland resident, faces six criminal counts, including two counts of felony arson.