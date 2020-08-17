Man appeals conviction in death of Nebraska college student

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted in the death of a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found is appealing the verdict and his sentence of 71 years to life in prison.

The Nebraska Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider 38-year-old Joshua Keadle's appeal. He was sentenced last month for second-degree murder.

Tyler Thomas was 19 when she disappeared in December 2010 after the Omaha student left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska, where Keadle also was a student.

Keadle was arrested after the investigation was reopened in 2016. He had been a person of interest in the disappearance and by then was serving time in prison for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in 2008 in Fremont, while Keadle was a college student there.

Prosecutors said Keadle took Thomas out to a boat ramp along the Missouri River early the morning she disappeared, killed her and dumped the body in the river.

Keadle maintains that he left Thomas alive. Keadle told investigators that he had offered to give Thomas a ride to Omaha in exchange for a sex act. But he said she later reneged on the arrangement, and after an argument he left her behind.