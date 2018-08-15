Man arrested after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested Tuesday after he led police in a pursuit onto Interstate 95.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop Hasan T. Fleming, 24, on Commerce Drive near Coolidge Street. Instead of pulling over, police said, Fleming took off, entering the highway southbound and hitting another car during the pursuit. Officers were able to take Fleming into custody at the Mill Plain Road exit ramp. No one was injured during the chase.

Fleming, who lives on Hough Street, was charged with excessive window tint, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, failure to obey officer’s signal, evading responsibility and failure to drive right. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 28.

