Man arrested after throwing reciprocating saw

FAIRFIELD — Police said a Grace Street man allegedly threw a reciprocating saw at his neighbor early Tuesday morning.

William Brown, 54, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault on an elderly victim, and second-degree threatening.

According to the report, the neighbor’s son called police at 12:46 a.m. to report Brown broke into their garage, and then threw the saw at his 64-year-old father when he said he could not stay there.

Brown is the victim’s ex-brother in law, who often sleeps with friends or family after drinking or arguing with his girlfriend, according to the report. He showed up and tried to sleep in the garage. When police arrived with a K-9, they said Brown immediately opened the garage door.

He was released after posting $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 6.