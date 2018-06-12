Man arrested for allegedly stealing groceries

FAIRFIELD — A local man who said he was taking advantage of “buy one, get one free” offers at Stop & Shop, 1160 Kings Highway Cutoff, was arrested Sunday and charged with sixth-degree larceny.

Mario Bernardi, 40, of Lakeside Drive, was charged after security from the grocery store called police. They said he was scanning some items with a self-scanner, but not others. At the register, they said he did not pay for $56 worth of unscanned items. Bernardi said he didn’t scan the second item of the “BOGO” offers.

He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 20.

