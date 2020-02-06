Man arrested for breaking into cars in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested for allegedly breaking into several cars in Fairfield early in the morning on Feb. 6.

Wilberto Lozada Acosta, 37, was charged with 6 counts of third-degree burglary, 6 counts of sixth-degree larceny, possession of burglary tools and interfering with police, according to a press release from Capt. Robert Kalamaras.

The release said officers responded to a motion alarm at Gaine’s Construction on Berwick Street at 2:26 in the morning. Officers checked the building, but found no signs of forced entry.

Kalamaras said as police searched the parking lot around the business, they found a vehicle with a broken rear window and wet footprints on the inside that made it appear recently rummaged through.

Patrols also discovered five other vehicles with smashed-out windows at Fairfield Auto Works on Berwick Court and at Abbey Tent Rental on Commerce Drive, according to the release.

Kalamaras said a police sergeant discovered Acosta walking eastward on Commerce Drive moments after the initial alarm. He said it was a short distance from the site of the broken-into vehicles.

The release said Acosta was arrested after further investigation revealed that he had items in his possession that were allegedly taken from the burglarized cars, along with tools that are commonly used to commit burglaries.

According to the release, Acosta has a criminal history that includes burglary. It said Acosta was being held on a $10,000 bond and his court date has been set for Feb. 20.