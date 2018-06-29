Man arrested for punching elderly father in face

FAIRFIELD — Police allege a Blaine Street man punched his 85-year-old father in the face during a moment of frustration.

George S. Fraser was arrested on a warrant Sunday, and charged with third-degree assault on an elderly victim. He was released on $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on Monday.

Police were called to the Blaine Street home on June 9 by EMTs from AMR, who were there to make a lift assist for Fraser’s father. They noticed bruising on the father’s arms, which is not unusual in the elderly, but also bruises on face. When they asked the victim how the bruises happened, he said his son did it.

Officers spoke with the victim’s home health aide, who said they were trying to get the victim ready for bed on May 31, and he was spitting at both her and his son. She said Fraser hit his father with a closed fist, and she notified her employer of the incident the next morning. The employer told police they contacted adult protective services.

Fraser allegedly admitted to police he hit his father, saying, “I had it with him,” and “I hit him with a closed, I mean open fist.” According to the report, he said he knew what he did was wrong and that he shouldn’t have done it.

