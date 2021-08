ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the June slaying of an 82-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside her lakeside home in northeastern Indiana, police said.

Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, of Anderson was arrested Wednesday in that central Indiana city in Wilma Ball's death, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was transported from Anderson to Angola, where he was being held without bond at the Steuben County Jail on a preliminary murder charge pending an initial court appearance.

Hoover is a former neighbor of Ball, who was found dead on June 23 in her home on Lake James, near Angola, police said. Investigators determined that she had been stabbed.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police found a beer can on a nightstand next to the bed where Ball's body was found, and testing found that the can had Hoover’s DNA on it, WANE-TV reported.

Hoover denied ever being in Ball’s home and told investigators he did not kill Ball, the affidavit states.

Neighbors told WANE-TV that Ball was a former home economics teacher, a mother with two children and two stepchildren, and that she was loving, caring, active and athletic.

Police said their investigation is still ongoing and additional criminal charges may be sought.