Man arrested in Ohio on Georgia arson charges

GRAY, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man they believe has committed multiple arsons across Georgia has been arrested in Ohio.

State Insurance Commissioner John King made the announcement Tuesday.

King said 36-year-old Brandon Morton faces an arson warrant in the middle Georgia town of Gray. Police there say they believe Morton broke into an apartment and set a sofa on fire.

Morton is also linked to fires in the Atlanta area and south Georgia, King said.