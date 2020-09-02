Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run that injured 2nd person

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A man from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed one person and injured another in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Thomas Roy, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and two other charges related to leaving the scene, the Sun Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Roy pleaded not guilty in a Massachusetts court to hitting Paul Re, 62, and Joy Saint Hilaire, who were dating, on Sunday afternoon as they went for a walk.

Re died in the hospital, police said, and Saint Hilaire was treated and discharged. Re was a veteran of the Army. Family members told WBZ-TV they were overwhelmed with grief.

“One day he’s going for a walk down the street on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and out of nowhere this happens,” Re’s niece Jill Kelly told the outlet. “It’s just a life that’s taken way too soon.”

Police arrested Roy at his home and confiscated a pickup truck parked there that matched a vehicle captured by surveillance footage near where Re and Saint Hilaire were struck. The pickup had damage to the passenger-side mirror that Roy initially told police was caused when he hit a mailbox.

An attorney for Roy, Jason Maloney, told the newspaper no one had identified Roy as the driver of the pickup captured in surveillance footage.

Roy is in custody, unless he posts bail, and is prohibited from driving while the case is pending, the newspaper reported.