Man at center of tribal sovereignty ruling again convicted

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A member of the Seminole Nation has been convicted in federal court of sexually assaulting a child after the U.S. Supreme Court in July ruled that Oklahoma prosecutors did not have authority to pursue charges against American Indians in parts of the state.

Court records show Jimcy McGirt, 72, was convicted Friday in U.S. District Court in Muskogee on two counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual contact.

Prosecutors say McGirt faces 30 years to life in prison on the federal conviction. A sentencing date was not set.

McGirt’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, told the Tulsa World that the verdict will be appealed.

McGirt was convicted in a state court and sentenced to 500 years in prison in 1997 for the assaults that occurred on Muscogee (Creek) Nation land.

The Supreme Court ruled that the tribe's reservation had never been disestablished and either federal courts or tribal nations have jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans on tribal land, not the state.

A federal grand jury in September indicted McGirt on federal counts.