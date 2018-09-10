Man badly hurt in fire after dropping grandson to officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a man was badly injured in a Chicago apartment house fire after safely dropping his 7-year-old grandson to police officers from a second-floor window.

Deputy District Fire Chief Jeffery Horan says officers caught the child soon after arriving at the burning house Sunday afternoon on the city's far south side.

Authorities say the boy's condition was stable at a hospital but the 69-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire Department spokesman Cmdr. Frank Velez says a firefighter was treated for exhaustion but is expected to recover. He says about nine residents, including a family with four children on the first floor, were displaced. The fire's cause remained under investigation.