Man becomes entangled in moss, drowns in Missouri quarry
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned after becoming entangled in moss while swimming in a southern Missouri quarry.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 23-year-old Tyler Wilbanks, of Lebanon. The patrol says he died Saturday while attempting to swim in the private Willard Quarry in Laclede County.
The patrol says he wasn't wearing a life jacket.
