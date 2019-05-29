Man captures video of a pair of caterwauling Canada lynx

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was scouting fishing locations came across a rare sight: a pair of Canada lynx facing off alongside a road.

Daniel Wadleigh, of Belgrade, tells the Bangor Daily News that the two cats were so focused on their showdown that they didn't notice him Friday night. He stopped his truck and shot video showing them caterwauling at each other.

He said he'd seen lynx before but that he'd "never, ever seen anything" like the spectacle in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in western Maine.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is drafting a rule to revoke Canada lynx's threatened listing across the Lower 48 states under the Endangered Species Act. The government announced last year that the lynx no longer need special protections.

This story has been corrected to show that the road was paved, not dirt.

