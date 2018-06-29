Man charged after machete found in car

FAIRFIELD — An expired Texas license plate led to the arrest of a Bridgeport man when officers found a machete on the floor of the car.

Alexander Dugas, 34, of Balmforth Street, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Police stopped Dugas’ car Monday around 8 p.m. on Post Road near Lacey Place because of the expired plate. Dugas allegedly told police he couldn’t be stopped for the expired Texas plate in Connecticut. He also produced an expired Texas driver’s license.

Accoriding to the report, Dugas was asked if there was anything illegal or dangerous in his car, and he said there wasn’t and consented to a search of the vehicle. On the floor of the car, behind the passenger seat, police found a machete with a 10-inch blade. Dugas said he kept the machete in the car for safety, but forgot to take it out of the car, police said.

He was also issued a misdemeanor summons for an unregistered motor vehicle and no insurance.

Dugas is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.

greilly@ctpost.com