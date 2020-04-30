Man charged in brother's slaying turns himself in to police

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A man who prosecutors say fatally stabbed his older brother inside their home this week has turned himself in to authorities.

Roberto Lopez, 33, surrendered to New Brunswick police around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. He will remain jailed until a detention hearing is held, and it wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.

Lopez has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Henry Lopez, 43. in New Brunswick on Monday. He had fled the scene by the time police arrived, authorities said.

Henry Lopez was killed around 9 p.m. Monday, when prosecutors said his brother caused “sharp force injuries” to his older sibling. Henry Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. shortly after emergency responders arrived at the Livingston Avenue home.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive fort the stabbing or said if anyone else was in the home when it occurred. No other injuries were reported in the incident.