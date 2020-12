BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who authorities allege was driving drunk before a crash that killed a man from Arkansas in October is jailed on $250,000 bail in Washington County.

Christopher J. Gorham, 37, of Bellevue, was charged last week with motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk. He is accused of causing a crash that killed Shawn Kimbrough, 35, of Springdale, Arkansas, on Oct. 27 on U.S. Highway 75 south of Blair.