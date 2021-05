BECKLEY, W. Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student, police said.

Jeriamyah Fortner, 20, was charged on Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter and wanton endangerment in the death of Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr., news outlets reported, citing a statement from Beckley Police. Richardson, a basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School, was shot once in the chest Sunday night.