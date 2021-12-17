Man charged in scheme to resell luxury foods pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence man pled pled guilty in federal court Friday to assaulting a federal officer and committing wire fraud in a scheme to resell expensive seafood and meat.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Paul Diogenes admitted to the court that he created a fictitious catering company, listing his alias Paul Dejullio as president, to obtain credit from food distributors. The credit was used to purchase about $830,000 in luxury foods, including lobster, sea bass, shrimp, scallops, filet, rib eye steak and wild boar, most of which was resold, Cunha said.