LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — One of two Topeka men accused in a 2019 double shooting in a Lawrence park that injured two brothers will get prison time after pleading no contest last month to attempted first-degree murder.

Sahavione Caraway, 19, also pleaded no contest to aggravated robbery on Sept. 13, the Lawrence Journal-World reported. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped additional counts of each charge.