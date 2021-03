ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of three men charged in the killing of a St. Louis woman as she held her 4-day-old baby now faces a new murder charge in a separate killing.

Deyontez Huntley, 19, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 8 shooting death of 20-year-old Samson Cooper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.