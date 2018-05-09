Man charged with assaulting officer, damaging restaurant property

FAIRFIELD — An Easton man is facing charges after upending a table at a Post Road restaurant early Sunday morning.

David Acosta, 27, of Westport Road, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer and second-degree breach of peace.

Police were called to Geronimo’s, 2070 Post Road, around 1:30 a.m. on a report of man fighting in the street. They arrived and found some restaurant employees trying to control Acosta, who was flailing his arms and yelling. When the officer tried to intercede, he said Acosta resisted and had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed.

The manager said Acosta was standing near the front door when he suddenly started to yell and flipped over a custom-made hostess table, damaging the table and breaking some glasses.

Police said Acosta was highly intoxicated and he allegedly admitted to being drunk and said everything that happened was his fault. After he calmed down, police took Acosta out the police car so they could conduct a search of his person. He then refused to get back into the patrol car and kicked one of the officers three times.

Acosta was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court on May 16, and taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for evaluation due to the level of intoxication.