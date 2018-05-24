Man charged with grabbing shopper’s purse

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested on a warrant Monday, charged in connection with an April 1 purse snatching.

The victim was in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Villa Avenue, unloading groceries into her car, when a man in gray car pulled. He asked her “What did you just do,” and grabbed her purse off her shoulder, before leaving the scene.

Bridgeport police located the suspect car four das later, and got into a short pursuit. At the wheel was Andrew Dwyer, 32, of Beach Street. In his possession was the stolen purse, and the victim identified him through a photo lineup.

Dwyer was arrested at state Superior Court in Bridgeport and charged with third-degree robbery and second-degree larceny and held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He was arraigned that same day.