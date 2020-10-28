Man charged with murder, arson in fatal house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been charged with open murder and arson in connection with a fatal fire at a western Michigan home.

Chad Bruining of Kentwood was expected to be arraigned Wednesday, according to Grand Rapids police.

The Kent County medical examiner’s office determined that the death of Todd Cappendyk, 41, was a homicide. Cappendyk’s remains were found Sunday inside the house after firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Bruining had an attorney.