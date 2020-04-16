Man charged with murder in deaths of mother, sister-in-law

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors this week charged a 33-year-old Wapato man with aggravated first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and sister-in-law.

Robinson is accused of killing Maria Martinez, 50, and Shante Barney, 23, on April 9 in the home the women shared, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Both were stabbed to death, according to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. Martinez was Robinson’s mother, and Barney was his sister-in-law, court documents said.

Sheriff’s deputies and tribal police called to the home outside Wapato found Martinez by the back door and Barney on the couch, with Robinson sitting next to her, a probable cause affidavit said. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.

Another family member said he saw Martinez bring Robinson to the house around 4 p.m., and then heard her screaming five minutes later, documents said. The family member found Robinson standing over Martinez with a folding knife.

The family member said he pulled Barney’s young child out of a window and called for help, the affidavit said.

Robinson is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. It wasn't immediately known if Robinson has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.