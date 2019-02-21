Man charged with stealing $90 worth of batteries

FAIRFIELD — A 39-year-old Bridgeport man was almost charged up when police caught him allegedly stealing $90.93 worth of AA batteries from a local shop. Instead, he was charged with larceny.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, a loss prevention officer at a local Stop and Shop observed Gilbert Whitman leaving the store, passing all registers.

A police officer present at the store ordered Whitman to return to the store, according to a report. Whitman denied taking items, but a box of AA batteries allegedly fell out of his jacket when Whitman picked it up.

A search of Whitman’s jacket found seven boxes of AA batteries, amounting to $90.93.

Whitman was charged with larceny and issued a Feb. 25 court date. He was released on a promise to appear.

