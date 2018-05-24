Man charged with trying to cash a forged check

FAIRFIELD — A Stratford man was arrested on a warrant early Sunday morning and charged in connection with forged payroll check.

Benny Day, 39, was charged with second-degree forgery and fifth-degree larceny. Police allege that in December of 2016, Day tried to cash a forged check in the amount of $907. The check purported to be from a local home health care agency, but the owner said no one by that name ever worked for her company.

Day, who was picked up by Seymour police and turned over to Fairfield, was held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 6.