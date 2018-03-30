Man charged with using someone else’s ID to start a company

FAIRFIELD — Police allege a Bridgeport man used someone else’s identity to set up a cleaning company and leave him with the bills.

The victim contacted police last November after he was served with court papers for Alvarado’s Cleaning, LLC. The man was listed as the company’s manager, but said he had nothing to do with it.

When he looked at the papers of organization for the cleaning service, he recognized the name of Luiz Texeira, 59, of Tina Circle. He said Texeira had access to his personal information because his salvage company used Texeira to register their vehicles with the state.

According to the investigation, one of the cleaning service’s vehicles was involved in an accident, and the identity theft victim was named in the subsequent lawsuit.

Texeira, who turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday morning, was charged with five counts of third-degree identity theft, and five counts of second-degree forgery. The five counts cover the four cleaning service vehicles he registered, and the original organization paperwork.

He was released after posting a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on April 5.